Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.