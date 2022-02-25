Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.