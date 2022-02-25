YAM V3 Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.15 million and $543,350.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,152,227 coins and its circulating supply is 13,177,276 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

