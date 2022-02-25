Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Daniel Racine Sells 29,212 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$182,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,137 shares in the company, valued at C$4,063,094.88.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

