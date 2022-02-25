Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.
Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.74.
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
