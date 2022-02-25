yAxis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,039.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. yAxis has a market cap of $440,255.36 and $11,039.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.62 or 0.06878938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.84 or 0.99898854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047755 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

