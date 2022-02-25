Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.11

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1367599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.