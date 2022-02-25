Young Boys Fan Token Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $941,780.42 and approximately $9,734.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

