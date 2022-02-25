Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.