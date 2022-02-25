Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce $695.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.27 million and the lowest is $672.98 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $749.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

