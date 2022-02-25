Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Equities analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report $181.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $763.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Friday. 468,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

