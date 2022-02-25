Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 2,391,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,763. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

