Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

FATE stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

