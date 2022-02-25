Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBX. B. Riley dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,273. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

