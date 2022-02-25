Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 27,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $674.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

