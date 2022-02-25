Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 2,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 5.50. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

