Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce $139.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $75.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 2,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.