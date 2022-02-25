Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $3.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $6.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.00 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

