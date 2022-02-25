Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.