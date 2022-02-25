Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. General Mills also posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,106. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.