Zacks: Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report $25.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.03 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.82 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NKTR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 82,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

