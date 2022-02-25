Zacks: Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

S stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 7,499,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.