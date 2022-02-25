Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,634,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. 198,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,791,930. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.