Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report sales of $527.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the lowest is $523.60 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

