Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to post $171.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $727.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $799.17 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,223. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Amundi bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,353,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

