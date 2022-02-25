Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Health.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

