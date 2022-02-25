Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will post $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $45.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Several equities analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.94. 154,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 340,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

