Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.02). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.46.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.75. Twilio has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

