Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Sell

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.08. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

