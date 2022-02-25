Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

