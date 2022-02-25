Zacks Investment Research Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Sell

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of RSKD opened at $7.08 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

