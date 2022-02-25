Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.