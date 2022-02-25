Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stepan by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stepan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

