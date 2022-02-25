Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Buy

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.