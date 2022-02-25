Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to “Hold”

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

