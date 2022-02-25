Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,046.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $11,046.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

