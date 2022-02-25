Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.89.
Shares of ZETA opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
