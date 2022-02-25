Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.64. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

