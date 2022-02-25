ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.02

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.69. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 31,580 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 28,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 44,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 90,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.