Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $287.03. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.76.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

