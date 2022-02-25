Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Zynex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.53. 11,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,493. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynex by 77.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

