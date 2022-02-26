-$0.04 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asure Software.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 22,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The company has a market cap of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

