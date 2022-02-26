$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

