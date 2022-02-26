$0.19 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cricut.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

CRCT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 532,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $238,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,405,168 shares of company stock valued at $29,265,050 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

