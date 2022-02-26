-$0.27 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,342,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,549 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

