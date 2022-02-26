$0.27 EPS Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.46. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $23.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $25.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 390.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 2,187,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,191. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.