-$0.27 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). GDS posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 949,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GDS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 22.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

