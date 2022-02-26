$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 9,787,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,622. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

