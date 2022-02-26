$0.39 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The stock has a market cap of $764.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.