$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

WU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 5,247,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,519. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

