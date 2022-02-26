$1.20 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

